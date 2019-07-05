William K. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Mr. William K. Campbell, who quietly departed this life Monday, July 1, 2019, with his favorite music on and his loving family surrounding him.

Mr. Campbell was born August 2, 1944, in Selmer, Tennessee, a son of Uther and Mary Burns Campbell.

He was a graduate of McNairy County High School, had been employed at Commercial Shearing, now known as Parker Hannifan, for over 42 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a former member of Berea Church of Christ in Tennessee and currently was a member of McGuffey Road Church of Christ.

He united in Holy Matrimony with the former Juliana L. Graham in December 1966.

He loved working on cars, gardening, fishing and being with family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, whom he affectionately called his “Little Buddies.” He enjoyed attending wrestling matches to see his younger son participate in the competition and loved attending other sporting events.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, the former Mary Sorrell of Detroit, Michigan, whom he married May 2007; his children, daughter, Terrace “Terri” Tuck of Hubbard; two sons, William J. “Boonie” (Tulip) Campbell and Kevin Uther Campbell, both of Youngstown; a brother, Ernest Campbell of Hubbard; grandchildren, James “JR” Tuck of Boardman, Kendall L. and Jasmine Tuck of Hubbard and Loriana Lynn Campbell of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Enric Tuck of Alliance, Isaiah Tuck of Girard, Jay Tuck of Boardman and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Juliana Campbell, who passed away December 27, 2006; three brothers, Curtis, Gene and Joe Campbell and two sisters Helen Cozart and Ida Jarvie.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.