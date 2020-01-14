William K. Barrett, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William K. Barrett, age 85, of Greenville passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

He was born on February 24, 1934 in Warren, Pennsylvania.

He began his career as a stock clerk at the local Loblaw’s grocery store and worked his way up the ladder to management. He later became a produce supervisor for Loblaw’s and going to stores in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania and a sales manager for S.M. Flickenger Company; even during retirement he continued working in the grocery business.

William received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy in 1954 and the Army National Guard in 1964, serving over 11 years. His decorations include Marksman Rifle M-1 and Sergeant First Class Grade E-6, Co A.

He was a devoted loving husband and father. In addition to spending time with family, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. He also went on an annual canoe trip with family for 30 years; his last trip was at the age of 80.

On September 10, 1977 Bill married the former Stella Dallas, she survives. Also surviving are his sons, Andrew (Tami) Barrett of Greenville, North Carolina, Jon (Tina) Barrett of Olean, New York and Mike (Lynn) Barrett of Margate, Florida; a daughter, Julie Monroe (David Maggio) of Fredonia, New York; two sisters, Leota Jones and Jean Swartz both of Warren, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Dick Barrett of Warren, Pennsylvania and Ray (Leona) Barrett of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh O. and Mae (English) Barrett; a brother, Hugh (Elton) Barrett and a son, Robert W. Barrett.

He was a Freemason of the Enchanted Mountain Lodge of Olean, New York; being a member for 45 years. He had also been a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Masonic Service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at teh funeral home. F&AM Eureka Lodge#290

Burial will be in Warren County Memorial Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road #108, New Castle, PA 16105 or St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.