EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph Reed Sr, 66, of East Liverpool, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.

Bill was born in East Liverpool, the son of the late Leonard Reed and Helen (Cameron) Salsberry.

He was a graduate of Beaver Local with the Class of 1974.

Although born in Ohio, Bill lived in many different states throughout his life such as Hawaii, Missouri and Florida.

He was most recently employed as a boom and dump truck driver for Masonry Materials Plus in Youngstown.

Bill had a great love of music and was a superb vocalist. He was a bass player in many local bands over the years and in his later years, he enjoyed karaoke.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his three sons, William “Bill” (Tara Slagle) Reed II of East Liverpool, Jason (Megan) Reed of New Port Richey, Florida and Jarrod (Tiffany) Reed of New Orleans, Louisiana and six grandchildren, Collin Reed, Grady Reed, Milee Rogers, Cianna Reed, Skyler Reed and Stella Reed. He is also survived by two sisters, Judi Cameron of Salem and Bonnie (Frank) Hetzel of Lake Milton and sister-in-law, Pat Reed of Mansfield.

Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Reed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists- Martin Chapel, in Calcutta. The funeral will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tayman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to assist with the funeral costs.

