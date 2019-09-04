William John Griffin, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Griffin, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John Thomas Griffin and the late Mary (Romanchak) Griffin.

On May 8, 1976, he married the former Cynthia Criddle and they spent the last 43 wonderful years together.

He was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a Bookbinder for 38 years.

William attended Victory Christian Center Warren Campus.

He enjoyed woodworking, trips to the Smokey Mountains and good times with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Griffin of Bristolville, Ohio, daughter, Heather Griffin of Warren, OH, son, Kenneth Griffin of Winter Haven, Florida, grandson, Nicholas Griffin, as well as sisters, Shirley Sweet of Howland, Ohio. and Patricia (James) Gregory of Bazetta, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Victory Christian Warren Campus where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to Victory Christian Warren Campus 4257 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, in Bill’s memory.