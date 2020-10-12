William John Altoft, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Altoft, 64, died peacefully Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland following a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born January 20, 1956 in (Warsaw) New York, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Elcy M. (Luce) Altoft.

He was raised in Perry, New York and was a long-time resident of Western Pennsylvania before moving to Lisbon in 2019.

He was a 1974 graduate of Perry Central High School. He was also a drummer with the Tri-Town Cadets drum corps. He attended Alfred State.

He loved NASCAR, dirt tracks and sprint car racing and enjoyed camping at those races with family and friends. He and Jill were happy to have found their dream cabin in Lisbon when they retired.

Bill worked as a truck driver for many years and retired as a warehouse manager for Entrematic in 2018.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Jill (Finley) Altoft, whom he married February 14, 1992; his children, Jacob (Liz) Altoft of Pike, New York and Andrew Altoft of Rochester, New York and stepchildren, Christopher (Emily) Kirkham of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Patrick (Andrea) Kirkham of Clinton, Pennsylvania and Scott (Amy) Kirkham of Cranberry, Pennsylvania. There are nine grandchildren, Gavin, Oliver, Adia, Xander, Lauren, Holden, Amelia, Lillith and Mirabel and his siblings, Judy (Sig) Thewke, (Jim, not Tim)Tim Altoft, Gloria Altoft and Mary (Jane) (two words) Halstead.

He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Rick Halstead and David Noniewicz; a sister-in-law, Kyle (Wixson) and his in-laws, Ralph and Wilma Finley.



The Weber Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

