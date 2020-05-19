William James Williams Alls, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James Williams Alls, 67, of 240 Federal Street NW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born June 28, 1952 in Leary, Georgia, the son of Eddie J. Williams, Sr. and Cora Lee Alls, residing in the area for 63 years.

Mr. Alls was employed with Labors International Union of North America Local 935 for 45 years, before retiring September 1, 2014. He also worked for G.M. Packard Electric and was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ and enjoyed playing chess, horticulture and auto mechanics.

He leaves to mourn seven brothers, Eddie J. (Lois) Williams, Jr. of Leesburg, Georgia, Charlie J. Williams of Arlington, Georgia, Willie J. (Angela) Williams of Box Springs, Georgia, Winston L. (Evangela) Williams of Eddison, Georgia, Charlie C. Hodge of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Robert Alls and Ezra Alls both of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Rose Armstrong Sparks and Ms. Barbara Ann Wright, both of Warren, Mrs. Millie A. Fletcher of Arlington, Georgia and Mrs. Rubye Louise Starling of St. Petersburg, Florida; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special friend, Ms. Lessie Davis of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Jaleesa Davis; one son, Rahmon Warfield; one brother, John Armstrong, Sr. and one sister, Ms. Louise Marie Alls.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, where calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 240 Federal Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.