William J. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Miller, age 84, lifelong resident of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home, after a brief illness.

He was born August 7, 1935 in Warren, the son of Paul and Erma (Dale) Miller.

A 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

William retired from Copperweld Steel after forty years of employment.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, and fishing.

He is sadly missed by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Gloria (Pastor) Miller, whom he married October 13, 1956; one daughter, Denise Miller of Columbiana and one brother, Robert Miller of Florida.

Preceding him in death are his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

According to his wishes, there are no services or calling hours. Cremation is taking place.

Material contributions in Bill’s name may be made either to Mahoning Valley InfusionCare, Inc. 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505, or to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.