William H. Vaughan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William H. Vaughan, 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:04 p.m., at his residence.

He was born September 27, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William B. and Dorothy Bolling Vaughan, moving to Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1960.

Mr. Vaughan was employed with the J&L Steel Corporation for 26 years as a water treatment and crane operator, before retiring November 1, 1989. He also worked as a district aide for Congressman Lyle Williams and this became his favorite vocation.

He was a member of the NAACP, president of the Rayen Boosters, Prince Hall Mason Lodge 69 and USWA Local 1462.

He greatly enjoyed fishing and winemaking throughout his life and retirement.

He was a 1961 graduate of Carver-Price High School in Appomattox, Virginia.

He married Doris Ferguson Vaughan June 8, 1961, moving back to Youngstown three years later.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn one son, William Kenneth (Tracy Carroll) Vaughan of South Orange, New Jersey; two daughters, Ms. Vickie Leona Davanzo (Mike) and Ms. Valda Michelle Vaughan, both of Youngstown; one sister, Mrs. Valda Leona (Vincent) Gooden of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; six grandchildren, Mrs. Sarah (Zach Kramer) Davanzo, Michael, Carroll, Kaylan, Ila and Samantha and a host of relatives and friends.

William was a loving husband, caring father, devoted grandfather and was fiercely generous, loving and instructive. He will be missed!

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams, Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

