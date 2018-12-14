My Valley Tributes

William H. Rodgers Obituary

Jamestown, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) - William H. Rodgers, 84, of Fry Road, Jamestown, passed away Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, in Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.

He was born in Pittsburgh on September 18, 1934, a son of William R. and Florence (Meuschke) Rodgers.

He served his country in the United States National Guard and was a 3rd Degree Mason F&AM 424.

Bill started Rodgers Auto Body in Pittsburgh in 1953, then moved to Jamestown in 1980.

Bill enjoyed boating, restoring old cars, antiques and collectibles.

On May 19, 1955, Bill married the former Nancy Bowers, she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Barbara Steinberger and her husband, David, of Presto, Pennsylvania and Nancy Damich and her husband, Lou, of Presto, Pennsylvania; a son, Keith Rodgers and his wife, Carolyn, of Jamestown; a sister, Flo Ann Schneider and her husband, Harry, of Jamestown and six grandchildren, Amanda Steinberger, Adam Steinberger (Kimberley), Benjamin Rodgers (Megan), Megan Dell'Acqua (Nick), Alex Rodgers (Kacie) and Drew Damich.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be private in Rocky Glen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

