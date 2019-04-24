William Gardner, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. William Gardner will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Mr. William "Bill" Gardner, Jr., of New Wilmington, passed away Monday evening, April, 15, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m. after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 78.

Mr. Gardner was born August 15, 1940, a son of William and Mamie Dantzler Gardner Footman in Cameron, South Carolina, where he attended the St. John School.

Mr. Gardner moved to Pennsylvania in 1959 and began work as a construction laborer and in a short time, became an accomplished and respected concrete finisher here in the valley.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Farrell.

Bill served the role as dutiful husband for 47 years to Eva Mae Gardner who preceded him in death.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Mamie Johnson, Brooklyn, New York, Daniel and (Florella) Gardner, New Wilmington and George Footman, New Wilmington; his son, William C. and wife, Shana Y. Gardner, Tampa, Florida; his grandchildren, Devin E. Smith, Antwoine D. Gardner, both of Tampa and Anthony W. Gardner, Valdosta, Georgia; his great-grandchildren, Desiraye Gardner, Dareyk Gardner, Toni Amor Gardner, Valdosta, Georgia and a host of nieces and nephews who remember cookouts with Uncle Bill.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Rebecca Johnson, Anna Brigman, Willie Mae Howell, Mary Moss, Julius Footman and LeRoy Footman.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, 3208-B Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.