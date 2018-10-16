William G. Nagy Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William G. Nagy, 89, passed away Sunday morning, October 14, 2018, at his home after a long and fulfilling life.

William, who was known to all as “Bill,” was born January 5, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Gabor and Helen Rohly Nagy and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill was a graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Army for two years, serving after World War II.

He worked at General Fireproofing in the warehouse for 18 years and he worked for 26 years at Packard Electric as a bunching machine operator.

Mr. Nagy was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where he was a councilman and a trustee. Bill also was a volunteer bingo worker at the church for 35 years.

He was proud of his Hungarian heritage. He enjoyed golf and collecting model Corvettes, he loved to travel and to spend time with his wife, the love of his life. He enjoyed day trips to a casino.

A true family man at heart, Bill’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He was always in attendance at their sporting events and activities when he was able. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always considered him the best advice-giver and the wisest man they knew.

Bill leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Joann Mitchoff Nagy, whom he married September 1, 1951; three daughters, Barbara (Gene) Ross of Austintown, Susan (Richard) Kempe of Sarasota, Florida and Janet Booth of Austintown; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, with another on the way and a sister, Mary Vargo of Hubbard.

Bill will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Three brothers, George, Zoltan and David Nagy; two sisters, Pearl Dennison, Frances Rosky and son-in-law, William Booth, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the funeral home and continue at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1726 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mr. Nagy’s family.