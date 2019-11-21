William Frank Gifford, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – William Frank Gifford 74, has taken his Heavenly Journey Home at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Hospice House following a long illness. He is finally at rest.

Bill was born in Sedalia, Missouri on January 12, 1945 the son of Raymond W. and Mary (Esser) Gifford.



He was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Air Force.

He built transformers at Ajax Magnathermics and retired in 2009.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Niles and enjoyed fishing, working on cars and sports events. He cherished the time attending his granddaughter’s sporting activities.



Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn (Postlewait) Gifford whom he married on January 25, 1969; two sons, William M. (Susan) Gifford of Niles, Michael P. (Alison) Gifford of Girard; two granddaughters, twins Lauren and Natalie Gifford of Girard; sister, Shelby Jean (Darrell) Bellard of Niles; step-brothers, Charles (Michelle) Gifford of Niles, Greg (Brenda) Tuthill of Columbus, James (Kathy) Tuthill of Columbus; step-sister, Faith (Harold) Reese of Girard and step-sister-in-law, Mary Lou Tuthill of Columbus.



He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Flora Gifford and step-brother, Gary Tuthill.



Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Dave Burman and Rev. G. Ben Reed will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Trumbull County Honor Guard.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.