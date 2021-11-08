Zachary Douglas Cindric, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary Douglas Cindric, 21, of East Lutton Street, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in New Castle on June 23, 2000 a son of Ashley E. Jones Budai, step-father, Jason Budai, and Douglas D. Cindric and fiancé Jamie Kennison.

Zachary worked as a fork lift operator for CSI on Wilmington Road.

He attended YSU, was a live stream gamer, he enjoyed the outdoors and rap music and was also a waiter at Starwood restaurant for a number of years. Zachary will be remembered for his dry and witty sense of humor.

He is survived by one sister, Jayden Budai, one brother, Janson Budai, one step-brother, Jacob Kennison, his grandparents, Judy Caruso and Daniel and Janet Cindric, his aunts and uncle, Loren Jones, Erin Nero, Shannon Jones, Kristen Mosely and Darla Bryant and husband Chris and six cousins, Tyler Mosely, Caden Mosely, D’Angelo Chavis, Joey Nero, Ashlyn Nero and Andrew Bryant.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Zachary Douglas Cindric, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.