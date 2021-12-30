NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – X’Zavia De’Sha Booker, 18, of Patterson Road died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on July 7, 2003, a daughter of Anthony M. and Kathleen L. (Ingram) Booker, they survive in New Castle.

X’Zavia was a cashier and worked in food services at Sheetz in Shenango Township.

She loved spending time with friends, playing on her phone and playing with her niece.

In addition to her parents; she is survived by two brothers, Anthony J. Booker and Trevonne A. Booker; grandparents, William and Ruth Ingram and Stanley Booker; two cousins, Jaelyn Taylor and Jaycee Taylor; her best friend, Makaylin Armstead and a number of aunts; uncles and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by Shirley Booker.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Rev. William Ruppert will officiate.

