William P. Grannis, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Grannis, Jr., 79, of South Jefferson Street, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born August 14, 1941 in New Castle a son of the late William P. Grannis, Sr. and the late Mary (Frabotta) Grannis.

He was married to Patricia J. (Ferro) Grannis on July 5, 1966, she survives in New Castle. Mr. Grannis worked for Shenango Pottery, City Trailer and Phoenix Building Services. He was an Army veteran serving with the 101st Airborne. Mr. Grannis enjoyed drag racing cars, and rides with his wife for ice cream and going to Walmart.

He is survived by five children, Kimberly Gould and husband Russell, Toni Sledge and husband Allen,

Cheryl Rice, Patricia Edmonds and husband Michael, and William P. Grannis, III and wife Sybil, all of New Castle, nineteen grandchildren, and twenty-nine great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Malone.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

