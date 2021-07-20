William J. Sperdute, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Billy” Sperdute, 67, of New Castle Street, formerly of Mahoningtown, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at The Grove-New Wilmington.

He was born on September 13, 1953 in New Castle a son of the late Frank and Rose (Leone) Sperdute.

Mr. Sperdute worked in labor for Lark Enterprises, retiring after a number of years.

He loved music and watching wrestling. He also loved and remembered everyone he met.

He is survived by one niece, Marsha; one nephew, Will Sperdute and a number of cousins.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Francis Sperdute.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home’s Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William J. “Billy” Sperdute, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.