William J. Sperdute, New Castle, PA

William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home

July 19, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Billy” Sperdute, 67, of New Castle Street, formerly of Mahoningtown, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at The Grove-New Wilmington.

He was born on September 13, 1953 in New Castle a son of the late Frank and Rose (Leone) Sperdute.

Mr. Sperdute worked in labor for Lark Enterprises, retiring after a number of years.

He loved music and watching wrestling. He also loved and remembered everyone he met.

He is survived by one niece, Marsha; one nephew, Will Sperdute and a number of cousins.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Francis Sperdute.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home’s Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William J. “Billy” Sperdute, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com