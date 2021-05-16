William H. Tillia, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William H. ‘Willy’ Tillia, 36, of East Main Street, Grove City, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Grove City Hospital.

He was born in Ellwood City October 18, 1984 a son of the late Richard M. Tillia and Barbara Ann (Shields) McClimans, his mother survives in Grove City.

Willy enjoyed camping, fishing and riding four wheelers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Samuel Q. McClimans; his grandmother, Betty Tillia; two sisters, Marsha Tillia and Amy Tillia; three nieces and four nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Herold and Dorothy Shields and William H. Tillia II, and one sister, Patience Myers.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

