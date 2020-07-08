Our funeral home’s history began in 1941 when William F. DeCarbo, Sr. established this funeral home. Better known as “Willie”, our father and friend was a memorable and integral part of the community at large. His courteous service set the standard of excellence which future generations have upheld for over 60 years.

Since 1941, family traditions, respect, kindness and caring have provided the keystones of service at our funeral home. Our legacy is dedicated to serving our families with quality and integrity without regard to faith, race, or economic condition.

Over the years our funeral home has provided our community with personalized services that extend beyond the funeral. Our staff is always available to assist you as much as possible, we welcome your questions and shall do our best to address your concerns now and when the need arises upon the death of a loved one.



We welcome you to our website as an enhancement and extension of our services to you and your family. Please utilize this tool to – get acquainted with us – plan ahead and familiarize yourself with our services and merchandise in the comfort of your own home – send on-line condolences to bereaved friends and families – explore links to other related sites and topics of interest. The William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home is here to serve you, on-line or on-site. You are welcome to visit, call, (724) 652-6634, or E-mail us (wrdecarbo@comcast.net), with all your funeral needs.