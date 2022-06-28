NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward DeFelice, 74, of Tony Street died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on April 30, 1948 in New Castle a son of the late William and Archangela (Razzano) DeFelice.

Mr. DeFelice worked as a plant operator for New Castle Sanitation Authority retiring after 35 years.

He enjoyed cooking, making sausage, cars and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by three daughters, Carolyn A. Searfoss and husband, Brian, Brandi N. Lutes and husband, Nick, both of New Castle and Elizabeth M. Rogan and husband, Matthew, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Frank DeFelice; one sister, Ann Hough and six grandchildren, Olivia Faraone, Benjamin Searfoss, Antonio Faraone, Grant Searfoss, Nicholas Lutes and Vera Rogan.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, John DeFelice.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel; Deacon John Carran will officiate.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.