William D. Pounds, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Pounds, Sr., 68, of Waldo Street, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at UPMC Passavant-McCandless.

He was born in New Castle on August 30, 1952, a son of the late Leroy and Gladys (Peak) Pounds.

He was a member of the Jagailey Club. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Melissa Langwasser, David Pounds and wife, Melissa and Steven Pounds, all of New Castle; two brothers, Ralph Pounds of Ellwood City and Paul Pounds of New Castle; three sisters, Beverly Uber of Grove City, Darlene Pounds of New Castle and Phyllis McConahey of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by one son, William D. Pounds, Jr. and two brothers, Frank and James Pounds.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Thomas Meling of Zion Baptist Church will officiate.

Burial will be in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.