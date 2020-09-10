William A. Wallace, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Wallace, 75, of Hillsville Road, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence in Edinburg.

He was born in New Castle March 3, 1945 a son of the late William J. and Ruth (Kepp) Wallace.

He was married to Laraine J. (Krill) Wallace on November 16, 1974, she survives in Edinburg.

Mr. Wallace was a stock chaser and worked for Conrail, Rockwell and Duferco for a number of years.

He is also survived by two daughters, Linda J. Van Eman and her husband, Michael, of Edinburg and Susan M. Gaydosh and her husband, Adam, of Hillsboro, Oregon; one granddaughter, Kaitlynn Fleeson; two brothers, Ed and Cliff Householder and one sister, Ruth Ann Meyer.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

