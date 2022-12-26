NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. ‘Bill’ Suber, 77, of Chippewa Drive died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on April 25, 1945 a son of the late Joseph and Rosemarie (Guckert) Suber.

He married Janet L. (Zurasky) Suber on March 27, 1982, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Suber was a United States Marine Veteran.

He worked at General Motor in Lordstown, Ohio as a maintenance man.

He was a member of the Elks Club, Ducca Degli Abruzzi Club and the Eagles Club, and he enjoyed watching the Steelers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Marc Suber and wife Kristine of New Castle, one sister, Ida May Suber, four grandchildren, Marc, Jr., Kayla, Alex, and Gianna, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Suber and Morton Suber.

Private services are scheduled.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

