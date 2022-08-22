NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Herman Robertson, Jr., 67, of Beckford Street died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on June 13, 1955 in New Castle a son of the late Willard H. Robertson, Sr.

Mr. Robertson was a roofer for Chuck & Roy Taylor Roofing retiring after 20 years.

He was also a Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam Era.

Mr. Robertson enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, dancing, and music. He loved animals especially his dogs.

He is survived by his fiancé, Cynthia L. Vincent of New Castle, a number of step-children, and two step-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Willard H. Robertson, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.