Wayne A. Whaley, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne A. Whaley 61 of Homeworth, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Wayne was born in Alliance, Ohio on Halloween, October 31, 1960. He was the son of Willard and Joyce (Hively) Whaley.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School and was the Owner/Operator of Wayne Tire Service in Alliance.

Wayne was a member of the Homeworth Masonic Lodge #499 where he served as Past Worshipful Master in 2013, a member of the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Alliance Elks 467, Alliance Christopher Columbus and the Sebring American Legion.

He loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycles and spending time doing anything outdoors especially at his second home in Virginia Beach, he also enjoyed fixing and making things with his hands. However most important to him was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years Tamara (Herron) Whaley whom he married on May 4, 1985, his children; Andrea (Brock) Bailey, Jenna Whaley and Alan Whaley. He is also surivied by a grandson Brock Bailey Jr. , his siblings; Craig (Elizabeth) Whaley, Brian (Lisa) Whaley, Angela (Scott) McKim, Dean (Bridget) Whaley, half sister Ruth Agnew, half brother Sam (Sheila) Jackson, a sister in law Marsha Wehner and several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitaion will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, with a public Masonic Service to be held at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wayne A. Whaley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.