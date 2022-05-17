NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Mae Magno, 91, of West Washington Street, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on February 14, 1931 a daughter of the late Alvin and Geraldine (DeGaton) Adams.

She was married to the late Joel Gregory Magno who died on January 25, 2021.

Mrs. Magno worked Troggio’s as a banquet hostess for 25 years, then retired from Jameson Hospital Dietary Department after ten years.

She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and cards and baking.

She is survived by five children, Donnie L. Magno, Esther A. Ruppersberger and husband, Terry, Julie A. Gales, Veronica K. Phillips and husband, Ron and Nick G. Magno and wife, Jodi, all of New Castle; four brothers, Alvin Adams, Wayne Adams, Joseph Adams and John Adams, all of New Castle; six sisters, Doris Candee of Ohio, Marie Kroesen, Darlene Adams, Linda Adams, Marlene Biros and Debbie Taylor, all of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, William Adams, Norman Adams and Larry Adams and four sisters, Arlene Dawson, Betty O’Kular, Beverly Porter and Minnie Harding.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

The family would like to thank Excell Health and Rich Bowser, Karen Macri, Shayna Magno, Tina Samuels and Jennifer Tarr.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wanda Mae Magno, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.