Walter I. Conner, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter I. “Poppy” Conner, Sr., 87, formerly of Independence Lane, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Clen-Moore Place in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on April 6, 1933 a son of the late Emmanuel J. Conner and the late Lucille A. (Wimer) McIltrot.

He was married to the late Patty J. (McKee) Conner who died March 22, 2008.

Mr. Conner retired after 20 years from the United States Air Force as a B-52 Air Frame Structural Repairman. He then retired after 20 years from the United States Post Office and a mail handler.

He was an avid Pirates fan and enjoyed swimming, fishing, going to the casino and riding motorcycles. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by four children, Sharon Lynn Robinson, LaVerne Hartle and her husband, Jeff, Walter I. Conner, Jr. and his wife, Maria and Patrick J. Conner, Sr. and his wife, Anita, all of New Castle; one brother, James D. Conner of Florida; two half-siblings, Nancy Alley and Emmanuel Conner of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Sherman and Edna Wimer and two brothers, DeWayne and Russell Conner.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Military Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Unity Baptist Cemetery.

