Virginia L. McFarland, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. McFarland, 73, Martin Kelly Spears Road, Hillsville, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at St. John’s Specialty Care Center in Mars, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle, September 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Dwyer) Marker.

She was married to the late, Louis C. McFarland, who died May 11, 2002.

Mrs. McFarland was a secretary for the Mahoning Township Tax Office for eight years.

She was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Dawn M. Modzelewski and husband, Mark of Bessemer, Randall L. McFarland of Hillsville and Brian S. McFarland and wife, Lucinda of Hillsville; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Sonntag.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

