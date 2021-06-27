Virginia L. Caravaggio, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Caravaggio, 85, of County Line Road, passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 1, 1936, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Camillo and Mary (Quigley) Cercell.

She was married to the late David Caravaggio, who died October 16, 1996.

Virginia played the accordian and was a musician for commercial spots on WKST and other stations. In her younger years, she worked at Sotus Candies with her dear friend, Viola Freed.

Virginia was a selfless mother and grandmother who cherished her family and she was a member of the Independent Methodist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Sandy L. Locher and husband, Don, of Orrville, Ohio, Patricia A. Passarelli and husband, Robert, of Boardman, Ohio and Rosetta M. Weatherby and husband, Chad, of New Castle; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Andrew Cercell and six sisters, Mary Saccheinelli, Margaret Vanassa, Dorothy Lang, Rose Galanski, Jenny Singer and Nell Lovaglio.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, at the Independent Methodist Church on New Butler Road.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

