Viola Ann Zingaro, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Ann Zingaro, 87, of Marshall Avenue, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

Mrs. Zingaro was born on July 2, 1926 in Brent, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fortunato and Mary (Bucci) Schepp.

She was married to the late Albert J. Zingaro, he died on March 1, 2013.

Viola was a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital, retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and cooking. She was an avid football fan for the Cleveland Browns and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Marion A. Zingaro and his wife, Darlene, and Ronald A. Zingaro and his wife, Judy; one daughter-in-law, Donna Zingaro; one brother, Ralph Schepp; two sisters, Jean Clause and Edith Fazzone; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Anthony J. Zingaro; one brother, Anthony Schepp; two sisters, Flora Volpe and Irma Domenick and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Wednesday, April 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

