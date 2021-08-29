Vincent V. Sands, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent V. Sands, Sr., 98, formerly of New Castle, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on January 4, 1923, a son of the late Angelo and Carrie (Bullano) Sands.

He was married to the late Betty Jane (Tuscano) Sands, who died on January 19, 2015.

Mr. Sands was a tool and die maker retiring from Johnson Bronze after over 30 years.

He was an Army Veteran of World War II serving in Europe. Mr. Sands was a member of VFW Post 315 and was past Commander of the Post.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid Notre Dame and Steelers fan.

He is survived by two sons, Angelo Sands and his wife, Pat Liehr, of Boca Raton, Florida and Vincent V. Sands, Jr. and wife, Terry, of McMurry, Pennsylvania; one brother, John Sands of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Rose Passarette, Sue Bianchi, Frances Sands, Mary Jane Sands and Mary Stone.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Rights at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 315.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.