Victoria Lee Saucier, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Lee Saucier, 64, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Belair Nursing Home in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

She was formerly from New Castle.

She was born on Chicago, Illinois on June 11, 1956, a daughter of the Robert and Barbara (Hutchinson) Anderson, her mother survives in Warren, Ohio.

She was married to Rodney W. Saucier on March 11, 1983, he survives.

Mrs. Saucier was a homemaker. She enjoyed drawing, coloring, making crafts and spending time with her nieces, nephews and family. She was also very artistic.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one brother, Ronald Meadows; one sister, Cathy Arkinson; her loving dog, Moppy and a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, John Cassel; one sister, Sandra Long and one great-niece, Patience Myers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.