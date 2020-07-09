Vicki Lois Dean, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lois Dean, 47, of Frew Mill Road, New Castle, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born December 20, 1972 in New Castle, the daughter of Howard and Patricia (Hooks) Dean, her parents survive in New Castle.

Mrs. Dean was a Registered Nurse at Cranberry Place in Cranberry Township.

She enjoyed reading, going to all casinos and bingos. She also loved her work, watching the Harry Potter series and Home Improvement shows on TV. She especially loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren who were the apple of her eye.

She is survived by two daughters, Nikki Klingensmith, Jordan Klingensmith, one brother, Darrell Dean and two grandchildren, Winter Klingensmith and Emmitt Terplowski.

Visitation will be held at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.