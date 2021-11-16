Valencia S. Sinibaldi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Valencia S. Sinibaldi, 86, of Glass Road, New Castle, died Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home in New Castle.

She was born February 16, 1935 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Gierlach) Santangelo.

She was married to the late Robert R. Sinibaldi who died March 19, 2007.

Mrs. Sinibaldi was a Legal Secretary for the Caldwell & McFate Law Firm for a number of years.

She was a member of the St. Joseph the Worker Church, the Mary Martha Guild & Christian Mothers of the church.

She enjoyed shopping, reading, and sewing and used to make custom made Barbie Doll Clothes.

She is survived by three children, Robert R. Sinibaldi, Jr. and wife Lori of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Mary S. Stoddard and husband Edward of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Anthony B. Sinibaldi of New Castle, Pennsylvania, one brother, Pasquale Santangelo of Las Vegas, Nevada, one sister, Donna Jean Parker of Perry, FL, six grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son Patrick J. Sinibaldi, and her daughter Valencia Ann Sinibaldi.



Visitation will be held at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

