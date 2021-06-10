Trevor Steve Salamon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Steve Salamon, 27, of Carr Street in Shenango Township, died Friday, June 5, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on July 8, 1993 in Beaver, a son of the late Steve Salamon and Cathy Wigton; his mother survives in New Castle.

Trevor worked as an aide for Home Health Care and Don Service’s.

He loved animals, walks in the woods and playing cards. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to music and he loved his dog, BZ.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Matthew Salamon of New Castle.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sabrina Salamon.

Visitation will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

