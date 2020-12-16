NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tresa Jamrozik, 85, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on June 15, 1935 a daughter of the late Biagio and Anna (Dalto) Vericella.

She was married to the late John W. Jamrozik who died on October 16, 1998.

She was a waitress at Bill’s Sandwich Shop and Jimmy’s Restaurant retiring after 30 years.

Mrs. Jamrozik was a member of the Eagles Club and former officer, the American Legion, Christian Mothers and the Red Hats.

She enjoyed reading, bingo, going to the casino and traveling. She also enjoyed volunteering at church and community fundraising.

She was survived by two children, Jacqueline A. Schweikert and her husband, Patrick, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma and John M. Jamrozik of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ann Colella and five grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sebastian Vericella and Sam Vericella and five sisters, Antoinette Corio, Agnes Somma, Hazel Rully, Rose Fera and Mary Romano.

There will be a private visitation held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vitus Church Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Tresa Jamrozik, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.