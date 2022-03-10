NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Mark Clements, Sr. of Hamilton Street died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on February 2, 1964 in New Castle a son of the late Hugh and Lorretta May (Black) Clements.

He married Brenda Lee (Hutchinson) Clements on November 18, 1989, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Clements was a maintenance man at LARK Industries and a detailer at Jim’s Car Wash.

He enjoyed working on and fixing cars and was a handyman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Ricky L. Hutchinson, Timothy M. Clements, Jr. and Bo W. Clements all of New Castle, two sisters, Nancy Sanfelice and Chichi Stiteler and 12 grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Hugh David Clements and two sisters, Martha Clements and Lorretta Mae Weich.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. John Fraser will officiate.

