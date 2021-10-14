Timothy J. Peak, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Peak, 37, of Dewey Avenue, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on September 16, 1984 the son of Timothy A. and Kandice L. (Aven) Peak, they both survive in New Castle.

Timothy enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Amanda Ehrhart, three brothers, Jordan S. Peak, Spencer J. Peak and Tyler L. Peak, and his grandparents, Carol and Walter Peak.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Tristen Peak.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

