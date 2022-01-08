NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Scott Leese, 63, of Ben Franklin Highway, died Friday, January 7, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on October 31, 1958 a son of the late James E. and Clara E. (Dix) Leese.

He married Nanette J. (Lucas) Leese on February 12, 2007, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Leese was an Air Force Veteran.

He worked as the bakery manager for Giant Eagle, retiring after 20 years.

Mr. Leese was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching hockey, football, baseball, golf and racing. He loved his dogs, especially Magoo.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Jimmy and Russ Lease; two nephews and one niece.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Marcy M. Smith.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangments are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

