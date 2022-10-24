NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James DeStefano, 81, of Meadowview Blvd. died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born on November 28, 1940 in New Castle a son of the late Samuel and Maria (Ambroselli) DeStefano.

Mr. DeStefano married Dianne M. (Mateja) DeStefano on September 21, 1963, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. DeStefano was the Owner and Operator of Tommy’s Barber Shop retiring after 64 years.

He is a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Tom was a bold personality who was devoted to God and his family. He taught us to work hard yet take time to have fun and enjoy life. He showed us that you didn’t need to be rich to be happy and to make special memories as a family. We will treasure those memories forever. His work ethic was evident in his 64 year career as a barber. Following in the tradition of his father and brothers. He worked so many years because his customers were more like family than customers and he enjoyed his time talking with them. Tom loved spending his free time outdoors. He was often in his garden or on the golf course if he wasn’t spending time with his family camping, fishing, or enjoying the time at the beach. We will most remember our husband, father, grandfather, and friend as fun loving, always ready with a joke or a goofy face to make you laugh and brighten your day. We will greatly miss him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Mary (James) Ruszkiewicz, Dr. Tom (Kim) DeStefano, Dan DeStefano and David (Lauren) DeStefano; eight grandchildren, Dr. Brandt Ruszkiewicz, Dr. Briana Ruszkiewicz, Morgan DeStefano, Austin DeStefano, Evan DeStefano, Gabrielle Grujich, Dylan Grujich and Marcus DeStefano; one brother, Vince DeStefano and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Samuel DeStefano; two brothers, Samuel DeStefano and Joe DeStefano and one sister, Peggy DeCaprio.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. The family requests any stories or memories of Tom be sent to the funeral home condolence page.

