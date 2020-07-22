Thomas Dean Walsh, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas D. Walsh, 41, of Bayridge Avenue, Pittsburgh, died Monday, July 20, 2020 in New Castle.

He was born on June 14, 1979 a son of John and Carol (McFerrin) Walsh, they both reside in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Walsh was a food vender for an Apple Cart.

He loved to fish, being on the water and boating.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, John Walsh and one sister, Sarah Walsh-Fry and her husband, Christopher, both of Pittsburgh.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: