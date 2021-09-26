Thomas Andrew Tucker, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Tucker, 71, of Ryan Avenue, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1950, the son of the late Andrew Glenn and For a Mildred (Stansfield) Tucker.

He was married to Gloria Jean (Dysard) Tucker on May 19, 1990, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Tucker was a truck driver for 20 years then was a guard for Keystone Security retiring after 10 years.

He was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan, he collected Lionel Trains and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.

In addition to his wife he is survived by seven children, Daniel W. Black and wife, Denise, Mary L. Barber and husband, Eugene, DeRel L. Black and wife, Joy, Tammie L. Mostyn and husband, Phillip, Terri L. McLaren and husband, Jeff, Cynthia L. Stockman and husband, Gary, and Dallas L. Black and wife, Laura; two sisters, Sandra Catalano and Sally Hardy; 35 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, James W. Black and Edward L. Black and five sisters, Laura Lach, Leona Kleyn, Emily Dorsey, Kathryn Stoltz and Glenna Fenton.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.

