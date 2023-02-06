CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Marie ‘Tessie’ Blakely, 56, of Reed Avenue, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Meadville Medical Center in Crawford County.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 13, 1966 a daughter of the late Howard Herman and Mary Anne (Dombeck) Herman, her mother survives in West Pittsburgh.

She married Gary Edward Blakely, Jr. on August 20, 1994, he survives in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Blakely worked as an officer manager for Dr. J. Porter in Hermitage, Pennsylvania retiring after 20 years.

She was a member of First Assembly of God.

Mrs. Blakely loved crocheting, painting, and crafts, loved going to the beach and ocean. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and was very family oriented.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is also survived by three children, Arica N. Herman and husband Joshua of West Middlesex, Chelsea A. Blakely, and Marissa E. Blakely both of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, one brother, Edward Herman, and two grandsons, Roman Minns and Mason Blakely.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Christopher McLaughlin will officiate.

