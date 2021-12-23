NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Lynn Malizia, 54, of Park Avenue, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle, May 30, 1967, a daughter of the late Cynthia A. (Simpkins) Schuster.

She was formerly married to Tom Malizia, he survives in New Castle.

Theresa enjoyed attending air shows, listening to music, especially Stevie Nicks. She also loved spending time with her dog, Ginger and her grandchildren.

She is also survived by three children, Jason D. Schuster, Natasha A. Zanoni and Cynthia A. Schuster; two brothers, Charles and Tom Schuster and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Clyde Schuster.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

