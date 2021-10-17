Theresa A. “Tree” Essinger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. “Tree” Essinger, 60, of Hazel Street, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born in New Castle on September 18, 1961, a daughter of the late Berardino Mascetta and Diana (Ambrosia) Mascetta; her mother survives in New Castle.

She was married to Dennis P. Essinger on October 21, 2021, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Essinger was a registered nurse and was nursing manager of the Cardiac Unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 39 years.

She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Penn State University and enjoyed bowling, gaming and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by one brother, Ralph J. Mascetta and wife, Michele, of New Castle; her niece, Miriah Mascetta and her nephew, R.J. Mascetta.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Theresa A. “Tree” Essinger, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.