Theodore Glenn Hasulak I, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Glenn Hasulak I, 90, of Charlemont Avenue, died Monday, August 30, 2021 at UPMC Jameson.

He was born on February 27, 1931 in New Castle a son of the late Stephen and Mae (Bohizic) Hasulak.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Cartwright) Hasulak who died in 2006. He married Rosemary A. (Aven) Hasulak on October 27, 2019, she survives in West Pittsburg.

Mr. Hasulak was an Air Force Veteran serving in World War II during the Occupation of Germany.

Over his 50-year career, Teddy was a welder at the Crane Company, a millwrite at B&W and Sharon Steel and was a maintenance man for Taylor Township.

He was a very active member in VFW Post 315, and was past Commander of the Post. He was also past Commander of VFW District 25 and held many state chairmanships.

He enjoyed making stained glass, fishing, hunting and vegetable gardening.

He is surviving by three children, Cynthia M. Wirl and husband, Thomas, of New Castle, Theodore G. Hasulak II and wife, Josephine, of Chippewa and Tracy L. Grinnen and husband, Mark, of Orange City, Florida; one stepson, Keith A. Aven and wife, Dawn, of New Castle; six grandchildren, Carl, Chrissy, Rebecca, Nicholas, Taylor and Kimberly; three stepgrandchildren, Chelsea, Carley and Conner; two great-grandchildren, Cierra and Nico and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Olivia.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Hasulak.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. John Fraser will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Rights at the Chapel.

