Thelma May Price, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma May Price, 92, of Beckford Street died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on February 28, 1929 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Clarence and Sara (Kirkwood) Johns.

She formerly worked at NEPCO and Airway Luggage; she was also a private duty nurse at Jameson Care Center and Golden Hill Nursing Home for 20 years.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking.

She was survived by two children, Cindy Lee Vincent and Clarence Price; three grandchildren, Michael Vincent, Melissa Vincent and Jimmy Weaver and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Agnew and Donny Niemi IV.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Price.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.

