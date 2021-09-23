Theada Loraine D’Ambrosi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theada Loraine D’Ambrosi, 87, of Cleveland Avenue, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her daughter’s house in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Ellwood City on March 11, 1934 a daughter of the late Jacob L. and Dorothy F. (Nye) Daufen.

Mrs. D’Ambrosi was married to the late Pete A. D’Ambrosi, who died on August 12, 2006.

She was a Respiratory Therapist and LPN at Jameson Memorial Hospital, retiring after 30 years.

Mrs. D’Ambrosi was a member of Challenges and enjoyed yoga and loved spending time with her family. She will sadly be missed by her dog, Jack.

She is survived by two children, Linda M. Caimano and husband Rinaldo of Boardman, Ohio and Sam J. D’Ambrosi and wife Debra of New Castle, one brother, Albert Turner of Ellwood City, one sister, Donna Kreiling of Ellwood City, twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Donald D’Ambrosi and Pete D’Ambrosi, Jr., one brother, Jacob Daufen and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery

