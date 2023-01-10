NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Joe Mason, 39, of S. Croton Avenue died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in New Castle.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 27, 1983, a son of the late Carl Mason and Tina Herbert.

Mr. Mason married Stacy L. (Kendall) Mason on January 23, 2009, she survives in New Castle.

He enjoyed working on cars and loved helping people and spending time with his son.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Trevor J. Mason of New Castle; one brother, David Blum and one sister, Shawna Herbert.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, John Mason and one sister, Carmen Higgenbottom.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel; Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

