Terence D. Rice, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terence D. ‘Terry’ Rice, Sr., 77, formerly of West Pittsburg, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Carriage House Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on November 25, 1942 a son of the late Delbert and Frances (Shultz) Rice.

He was married to the late Florence M. ‘Cookie’ (Dudich) Rice who died February 9, 2019.

Mr. Rice was a machine operator at Rockwell for 33 years and was chief of security for the Southwest Veterans Center for 15 years.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and dirt track racing at local tracks and he loved his many dogs.

He is survived by three children, Donald P. Rice and wife, Debbie of Pittsburgh, Terence D. Rice, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of West Pittsburg and Robert F. ‘Himer’ Rice and wife, Tammy of West Pittsburg; two brothers, Delbert Rice, Jr. of Riverside, California and Scott Rice of New Castle; three sisters, Leslie Brady of Tomah, Wisconsin, Tracey Brookins of West Pittsburg, Billie Jo Bryant of Murrieta, California; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Tracy Rice; two sisters, Lennis Rice and Billie Jo Rice; one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Merv Knieriem, Seminarian of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate. Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Terence D. Rice, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: