Tamini M. Abraham, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tamini Marie Abraham, 35, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Gaighersburg, Maryland.

Ms. Abraham was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1985 a daughter of the late William Schorder and Keia Abraham.

Tamini worked at Giant Eagle in the bakery department.

She is survived by four children, Jamel Mitchell, Jay’Sean Mitchell, Regin Callhoun and Tiny Coats; one brother, Jimmy Green and four sisters, Jamayla Abraham, Felicia Abraham, Rosa Abraham and Karine Abraham.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Jay’Vier Mitchell-Coats.

There will be a private visitation held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Tamini M. Abraham, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.